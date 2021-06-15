Watch
Templeton sandwich shop celebrates grand opening with fundraiser

Posted at 3:32 PM, Jun 15, 2021
A new sandwich shop has opened in Templeton.

It’s the second San Luis Obispo County location for Ike’s Love & Sandwiches, which offers hundreds of different sandwich options.

Along with a grand opening celebration Tuesday, the restaurant is also hosting a fundraiser for the Templeton Recreation Foundation.

From 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., Ike’s says it will donate all sales from in-store orders to the non-profit.

Ike’s is located at 1121 Rossi Road., Unit B in the Trader Joe’s Plaza.

It also has locations in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara.

