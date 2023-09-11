Templeton students join Templeton Fire and Emergency Services in annual 9/11 remembrance stair climb

Templeton Fire and Emergency Services hosted its annual 9/11 remembrance stair climb this morning at Templeton High School Stadium.

One student also presented a special flag to Templeton Fire Captain Brandon Wall as a thank you for all they do.

"What's really good is not only is it our firefighters out here claiming a tribute to their bothers, but high school comes out and the school comes out and they also blend in with us and it's really cool because we get to educate them on what happened that day because the kids now that are in school weren't alive when that happened," Wall said."

The 110 floor climb was open to the public.