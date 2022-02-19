Templeton students peacefully protest mask mandate

On Friday morning, about 30 students peacefully protested the Templeton School District's mask requirement.

"I believe that students and adults and anyone that wants to protest should have the right to. My daughter actually approached me with the idea of protesting. It's not something I came up with," said parent Chandra Needelman.

When the county mask mandate was lifted, Kiana's school kept its mask mandate in place.

"I would love to see mask choice at my school and at other schools in this county. I think it has been a big issue and it's just unnecessary," said student Kiana Keogh.

On Thursday, County Superintendent of Schools James Brescia told KSBY News, "Our local public health officer, my office, and local school boards are not at liberty to make a less restrictive local order. I anticipate we will have a change within the next few weeks."

As of right now, the mandate remains in place for the Templeton School District.

The state said they will revisit its mask policy for students on Feb. 28.