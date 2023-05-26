Templeton teen hospitalized after being hit by car

A 15-year-old girl from Templeton was injured after being hit by a car Thursday night.

It happened around 7 p.m. on Las Tablas Road near Hawley Street.

The California Highway Patrol says the teen was walking south across Las Tablas when she was hit by a vehicle heading westbound on the road.

The pedestrian was taken to Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center for treatment of major injuries, according to CHP.

Officers say the 38-year-old female driver from Templeton remained at the scene and add that while the crash investigation is still pending, drugs or alcohol are not suspected at this time.

No other information was immediately available.