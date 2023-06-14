Templeton's Concert in the Park series kicks off Wednesday night

Templeton's 2023 summer concert series kicks off Wednesday night.

Community members are invited to bring their family and friends to Concerts in the Park at Templeton Park with low-back lawn chairs and blankets.

Attendees can sit back, relax, and enjoy an evening of free musical entertainment from 6-8 p.m.

In addition to the concert each week, there will be approved vendors with food and beverages available for purchase in the park.

Community members are asked to refrain from bringing dogs.

Concerts in the Park will take place for free every Wednesday evening at Templeton Park starting Wednesday and ending on August 23. There will be no concert on July 27.

Here is the lineup for the summer 2023 concert series:

June 14: Joy Bonner Band (Rock&Soul&Funk&Fun)

June 21: Way Out West (Country & Rock)

June 28: The Jump Jax (R&B, Soul, Rockabilly & Jump Swing)

July 5: ghost/monster (Feel Good Rock N Roll)

July 12: Bad Obsession (Classic Rock & Country)

July 19: Unfinished With The Beatles (Beatles Tribute)

August 2: Garden Party (Classic Soft Rock)

August 9: Stellar Band (Classic Hits)

August 16: The Brass Factory (Dance, Pop, Funk, Motown, and R&B)

August 23: Monte Mills and the Lucky Horseshoe Band (Classic Country & Old Time Rock N Roll)

For more information, visit templetoncsd.org.