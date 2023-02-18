Temporary closure of Traffic Way Bridge for creek tree removal

The city of Arroyo Grande will temporarily close Traffic Way Bridge, from Station Way to East Branch Street on Monday.

City officials say this is to address damages and a hazardous tree situation that occurred during last month's storm events.

During these storm events, a 40 to 45-foot tree lodged against the Traffic Way Bridge's structural piling.

This tree, along with a massive root ball is estimated to weigh 40,000 pounds. Engineers have evaluated the impacts and risks of this tree as well as the effects the tree can have in the event another storm occurs. Because of this, engineers determined that the tree must be removed as quickly as possible to avoid failure or further damage to the bridge.

Traffic control and detours will be employed and there will be limited access to the businesses with driveway access near the corner of Traffic Way and East Branch Street.

The closure will be from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.