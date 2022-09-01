Temporary cooling centers open throughout Central Coast amid heat wave

Several cities across the Central Coast are opening up temporary cooling centers during the heat wave.

The Excessive Heat Watch issued by the National Weather Service for much of Santa Barbara County and San Luis Obispo County will take effect Saturday through Monday.

Here are the locations and opening hours of cooling centers in San Luis Obispo County:

Paso Robles

Paso Robles City Hall and Library - Wednesday, Aug. 31 through Monday, Sept 5 from 12 - 6 p.m. The Senior Center and the Veterans Center are public facilities and open to seniors and veterans in need of cooling during their regularly posted business hours.

Atascadero

Atascadero Library - Upstairs Community Room - Sunday, Sept. 3, and Monday, Sept. 4 from 12 - 5 p.m.



Here are the locations and opening hours of cooling centers in Santa Barbara County: