Temporary homeless shelter construction progressing

Progress is being made on the construction of a temporary homeless shelter in Grover Beach.

The shelter is located at 16th St. and Long Branch Ave.

City officials say its construction will better assist those experiencing homelessness.

The independent cabins were installed on September 1. The facility is expected to begin operation in late September.

The temporary emergency shelter will utilize a non-congregate housing model, allowing individuals to be housed in independent cabins, or pallet shelters, rather than sleeping in a communal space.

City officials say this approach reduces individuals' exposure to airborne heath challenges.