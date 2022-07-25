Temporary nightly closure to take place on Buckley Road

The corner of Vachell Lane and Buckley Road in San Luis Obispo will be closed for intersection construction from July 25 through July 28 from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m.

To mitigate potential traffic impacts, the Buckley Road Extension is being completed by the 720-home Avila Ranch development.

The completion of the construction will provide a direct connection to South Higuera Street from the existing Buckley Road and Vachell Lane intersection.

Electronic message boards and signage advising about the closure and detour will be placed at various locations for the safety of motorists and workers.

Motorists are advised to adjust their travel plans to account for the closure.

For more information, motorists can contact Mike Tabares at (805) 235-3538.