Temporary signal, barriers to be removed on Hwy 1 near Jalama Rd.

Caltrans says an emergency repair project on Highway 1 south of Lompoc is nearly complete.

Crews have been working to reconstruct the highway embankment after part of the roadway, about one-half mile north of Jalama Rd., was washed out during a storm on February 25.

While Caltrans says there is still some minor work to do, the temporary signal that has been in place since March will be removed on Friday, June 30, along with the protective barriers.

Travelers can expect intermittent lane closures and one-way reversing traffic control at this location in early July.

Meanwhile, Caltrans says the temporary signal will be moved about five miles south down Highway 1 for another emergency embankment reconstruction project.

That project, located approximately one mile north of the Ytias Creek Bridge, is expected to take about a month.