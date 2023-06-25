Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Temporary signal, barriers to be removed on Hwy 1 near Jalama Rd.

jalama road emergency repair.jpg
Caltrans
Emergency embankment reconstruction project on Highway 1 near Jalama Road.
jalama road emergency repair.jpg
Posted at 2:14 PM, Jun 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-25 17:14:00-04

Caltrans says an emergency repair project on Highway 1 south of Lompoc is nearly complete.

Crews have been working to reconstruct the highway embankment after part of the roadway, about one-half mile north of Jalama Rd., was washed out during a storm on February 25.

While Caltrans says there is still some minor work to do, the temporary signal that has been in place since March will be removed on Friday, June 30, along with the protective barriers.

Travelers can expect intermittent lane closures and one-way reversing traffic control at this location in early July.

Meanwhile, Caltrans says the temporary signal will be moved about five miles south down Highway 1 for another emergency embankment reconstruction project.

That project, located approximately one mile north of the Ytias Creek Bridge, is expected to take about a month.

ytias creek repair.jpg
Emergency embankment reconstruction project on Highway 1 near Ytias Creek Bridge.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY-70 sidebar promo.jpg