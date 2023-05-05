Tenet Health and UCSF open Brain and Spine Center in San Luis Obispo

Tenet Health Central Coast and UC San Francisco opened a new Brain and Spine Center in San Luis Obispo Thursday.

Officials cited CDC data which shows over 700 spine surgeries originate from San Luis Obispo County every year. 80% of those are for people 50 years old and over.

Dr. Phillip Kissel, the Director of Neurosurgery at Tenet Health, said part of the season is that San Luis Obispo County has a large number of complex cases that include spinal tumors, degenerative conditions and scoliosis.

The new center would allow local residents to seek help from national-level experts without leaving the area.

Officials said the new center would provide a wide array of services including, Platelet-Rich Plasma (PRP) injection therapies, and interruption and blocking techniques to stop pain signals from reaching the brain.

