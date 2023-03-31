Tenet Health celebrates National Doctors Day

March 30 is National Doctors Day.

It first started in 1933 as a day to give thanks and appreciation to physicians who save lives everywhere.

In honor of National Doctors Day, Tenet Health Central Coast celebrated at its hospitals with awards and a luncheon.

One of the doctors, Dr. Mareeni Stanislaus was given the "Best Doctor Ever" award.

KSBY asked Dr. Stanislaus what it meant to receive this honor from the community.

"In general, San Luis Obispo is so welcoming to physicians. We are so respected and our work is appreciated so it's a very rewarding thing to be able to practice here," Stanislaus said.