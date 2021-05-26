Tenet Health Central Coast announces affiliation with UCSF Health

Tenet Health Central Coast has announced a new relationship with the University of California, San Francisco and UCSF Health.

Officials say the new affiliation elevates Tenet Health Central Coast's ability to provide state-of-the-art triage and care to any patient in San Luis Obispo County.

This especially applies to patients with acute or non-emergent neurological disorders involving the brain, spine or peripheral nerves.

Neurosurgeons and experts at UCSF Health will be available for real-time consultations for Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center, even during surgery.

"It's opened up a whole new level of care for our neurosurgical patients," Dr. Phillip Kissel, a neurosurgeon at Sierra Vista Medical Center, said. "It has enhanced our ability locally to do things that are a little bit above what most communities can accomplish."

He adds that this brings top-notch care and expertise to the Central Coast Community.