Tenet Health Central Coast hosting job fairs in San Luis Obispo, Templeton this week

Wednesday kicks off one of two hiring fairs hosted by Tenet Health Central Coast.

People interested in health care careers are encouraged to attend.

Wednesday’s Nursing and Allied Health hiring event is taking place at Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center’s auditorium, 1010 Murray Ave., in San Luis Obispo from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Thursday, it takes place at Twin Cities Community Hospital Founders Pavilion in the Morgan Conference Room, 1220 Las Tablas Road in Templeton, at the same time.

Tenet says sign-on bonuses are being offered to some of the full-time positions available and others may receive same-day offers.

Job opportunities include registered nurses, speech language pathologists, radiology techs, med techs/CLSs and/or techs, pharmacists and pharm techs, respiratory therapists, infection preventionists, certified nursing assistants, physical therapists and physical therapist assistants.

Attendees are encouraged to register in advance by clicking here and should bring copies of their resume. Walk-ups are also welcome.

People will be on hand to help answer questions and discuss employee benefits.