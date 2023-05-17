Tenet Health Central Coast offering free skin cancer screening Friday

Tenet Health Central Coast is offering a free skin cancer screening on Friday at Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center in San Luis Obispo.

During a skin cancer screening event last year, medical professionals at Sierra Vista screened over 100 people; 60% were referred to a dermatologist for further assessment, and over 30% were referred to get a biopsy. With skin cancer being one of the most commonly diagnosed forms of cancer, it’s also one of the most treatable forms if it’s detected early on.

“Really, everyone is at-risk for skin cancer, but some of those populations that are higher risk are those who are fair-skinned, light hair, maybe have more than 50 moles, or any kind of skin changes that are occurring, those are reasons to be seen,” said Maegan Guiton, Sierra Vista’s Manager of Adult Acute Care Services. “It takes about 10 minutes, and it’s just the knowledge to know. It’s worth it to get checked.

Guiton says people ages 25-34 are also considered high-risk. The event will run from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center. Any adult can attend and be screened, but spots are filling up quickly. Call 805-546-7606 to register.