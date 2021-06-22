Tenet Health Central Coast raises nearly $3,000 for SLO Food Bank

Tenet Health Central Coast announced Tuesday that it has donated $2,939 to the SLO Food Bank after its week-long Healthy Over Hungry Virtual Cereal Drive, a donation that equals about 20,579 meals for families in need.

The drive was virtual this year due to the pandemic, with monetary donations being requested instead of cereal boxes. According to Tenet Health, these monetary donations are particularly helpful because they allow the food bank to feed a family of four for two days with the same amount of money it would cost, on average, to buy a single box of cereal.

With the pandemic causing extreme food shortages in many communities, the SLO Food Bank has been working to help families struggling with hunger. Tenet Health reports that in 2020 alone, the food bank distributed a record 5.1 million pounds of food to those in need, a 54% increase over 2019.

The SLO Food Bank continues to work with various community partners such as Tenet Health Central Coast to alleviate hunger in the community.

