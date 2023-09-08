Watch Now
Tenet Health hosting event for stroke survivors, caregivers Friday in Morro Bay

Tenet Health Central Coast is hosting a free art class Friday afternoon, open to stroke survivors and their caregivers.

The watercolor painting class is from 1-4 p.m. Friday at the Morro Bay Art Center at 835 Main St. The event is part of Tenet Health’s “Hope For Stroke” support program to offer a type of stroke therapy. According to Tenet Health, research shows that art therapy can increase memory and is beneficial in facilitating whole-body and mind connection.

If you would like to attend, please RSVP by sending an email to Maria.Irthum@tenethealth.com as space is limited.

