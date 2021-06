Another new tenant has been announced for the SLO Public Market.

California Tacos Cantina and Distillery has been serving guests in Solvang, but will soon be making its way to San Luis Obispo.

They will offer Mexican cuisine, their own distilled agave and also tequila tastings.

San Luis Obispo Public Market at Bonetti Ranch is under construction at the corner of S. Higuera St. and Tank Farm Rd.

It’s expected to open this summer but a specific date has not been announced.