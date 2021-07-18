Tesla owners travel to San Luis Obispo for 'California Takeover' event

The Tesla Owners California Takeover event took place Saturday in San Luis Obispo, the first annual meet-up of the largest Tesla owner clubs in the state.

The family-friendly event at Madonna Inn included a showcase of customized Teslas, raffle prizes and Tesla giveaways, exhibitors of unique Tesla accessories, services, and products, bounce houses, food trucks, and much more.

Organizers say it was the largest gathering of Tesla owners in California history.

"This is just a love note to all the Tesla fans in the community and the bringing together to celebrate Tesla and their mission to make this a better planet," said Kelvin Gee, Vice President of Tesla Owners Silicon Valley.

The 'takeover' also featured a live performance from popular 80s cover band The Molly Ringwald Project.

The event took place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the fields at Madonna Inn.

