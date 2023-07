Teslas will be taking over the fields at Madonna Inn this weekend.

The 2023 Tesla Takeover event kicked off Friday evening and continues Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

There will be exhibitors, cruises, meet and greets and a kids zone.

Sunday, keynote speaker Maye Musk will take the stage from 2:35 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

For more information, click here.