Test launch of unarmed Minuteman III scheduled from Vandenberg Space Force Base

Vandenberg Space Force Base is gearing up for the launch of an unarmed Minuteman III overnight.

Base officials say the launch window from north base is Wednesday between 12:01 a.m. and 6:01 p.m.

The test launch of the unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile is scheduled years in advance and is designed to “validate and verify the effectiveness and readiness and accuracy of the weapon system,” according to a press release.

The base says the Russian government has also been notified of the launch, pursuant to New START treaty obligations.

