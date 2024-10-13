'Thanking the community': 94th Pioneer Day celebration takes place in Paso Robles

Pioneer Day is a celebration and tradition for many people in Paso Robles.

“To leave the pocketbook at home and be here to celebrate Paso Robles and the surrounding communities,” Erin Sligh said.

Erin Sligh says she's been coming to the event for over 30 years.

“I am personally a 3rd generation and my girls are [the] fourth generation on both sides," said Sligh. "Both my husband's family and my family have been here for three generations."

It is an annual event to say “Thank you” to those who support businesses throughout the year and celebrate Paso Robles’ rich history of farming, agriculture, and more.

“We're here to have a family reunion and celebrate mom and her history,” Ryan Thorndyke said.

The Pioneer Day celebration has been a tradition in his family for five generations and this year Thorondyke’s mom is the queen in the parade.

“My grandmother started the history of the family getting together at the same time every year and we've continued the tradition for many years to come,” Thorndyke said.

Pioneer Day is a tradition his kids now get to pass on to their kids.

“We've been coming to Pioneer Day ever since I can remember and for generations before this," said Kelsy Thorndyke "Now my daughter gets to experience this as well and see her great-grandma as the queen and this isn't her last. We'll keep coming back every year."