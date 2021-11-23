Thanksgiving is almost here, and healthcare experts fear, so is another spike in COVID-19 cases.

"Well this whole season is about being thankful and everything so I think that's the most important part, and you have to accommodate your family. Whatever you've got to do to bring them together, so I think that's a very important part," said visitor Daverick Murray.

Murray says COVID-19 is not stopping his family from getting together, but there will be some changes due to COVID-19.

"We actually have a group chat right now about inside or outside, how we're gonna do everything," said Murray.

Though they would like to be inside and this can be a disagreement among family members they have found a way to work it out and get together to celebrate while separating those with different opinions.

"Our older family will be spending the majority of their time outside and probably the younger people and the kids will be inside," said visitor Essence Williams.

Jose Barragan traveled to San Luis Obispo from Colorado, he says he does it every year but this year is different. COVID-19 has caused his gatherings to shrink in size, only inviting family, not their usual extended circle of friends.

"No invited many people, just close to the family and people you know," said Jose Barragan.

Dr. Brian Roberts of Medstop Urgent Care recommends gathering outside if you have to be in a situation with unvaccinated people or people who have not disclosed their vaccination status.

"Keeping it short, keeping it small, and if you can, do it outside. You can accentuate how difficult it is to get this disease outside with good ventilation," said MedStop Urgent Care Physician, Dr. Brian Roberts.

Health experts expect to see a surge in COVID-19 cases during the holiday season but hope it will not match the severity of last years.

"I'm concerned. Last year there was a very significant rise in disease, hospitalizations and death. Clearly attributable to both Thanksgiving gatherings and even more so to the Christmas holiday gathering," said Dr. Roberts.

If you aren't vaccinated Dr. Penny Borenstien gives advice on what you can do.

"Get tested 1-3 days before you travel and again after. 3-5 days after is the best approach," said San Luis Obispo County Public Health Officer, Dr. Penny Borenstein.

Standing clinics in San Luis Obispo County are available and so are home test kits which can be purchased at a grocery store or pharmacy.

Dr. Roberts also mentioned was that using a Heppa filter can prevent the spread of COVID-19 and also help with allergies.

Healthcare experts recommend getting vaccinated, getting a booster vaccine and minimizing your exposure to sick or unvaccinated people to prevent illness this Thanksgiving.