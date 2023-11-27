Thanksgiving weekend brings busy travel to San Luis Obispo airport

On most days of the week, travel experts say Friday is the busiest day to travel by air, but around this time of year, the Wednesday before Thanksgiving and the Sunday after are the busiest times for air travel, according to AAA.

Travel experts predict that 4.7 million people will fly over the Thanksgiving holiday.

Travelers are also noticing the influx of foot traffic.

“I've been seeing people still running onto a delayed plane, so definitely don't want to be late this season because it's crowded,” Poggioli said.

Cal Poly student Arina Poggioli traveled to Seattle for Thanksgiving, had Precheck, but still experienced chaos coming back to San Luis Obispo.

“It was very hectic coming back. I had TSA PreCheck and the line was overflowing,” Poggioli said.

Despite the long lines, Poggioli did not experience any delays.

“Even here just coming back from the airport it's been crowded, it's pretty crazy,” Poggioli said.

On the other hand, some say their travels have been perfectly fine this season.

“It was great. I came on Tuesday from Dallas and I was expecting a mess” Atkins said.

Julie Atkins is traveling back home to Texas after visiting her son for Thanksgiving and attended a couple of Thanksgiving gatherings this year.

“One at Madonna Inn and one that we made and it's been great,” Atkins said.

Atkins says traveling for her has been in order.

“Everyone has been very helpful. I was stressed because I do not like to travel by myself but it's been great,” Atkins said.

TSA predicts that Sunday will be the worst day to travel this Thanksgiving weekend with about 2.5 million passengers traveling through the airports.