The 17th Annual Santa Maria Valley Bike Run benefits Marine Corps Reserve Toys For Tots

Community members gathered at the Santa Maria Elks Lodge on Sunday for the 17th Annual Santa Maria Valley Bike Run benefiting the Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots event.

Participants were asked to bring a new unwrapped toy to benefit the children of Santa Maria, Guadalupe, Orcutt, and Cuyama.

There was a poker run for motorcycles, a raffle for many prizes, music, and food available for purchase.

KSBY stopped by the event and spoke to a chairperson for the Santa Maria Valley Bike Run, Stephanie Woolsey.

"All of the funds that we raise, we purchase bicycles. And we're actually the largest Toys for Tots fundraiser for our community. And the bikes are our big thing to give back to the community. But we'll also be buying toys for all the kids that are in need," Woolsey said.

Last year, this event donated $16,000 worth of toys and bikes to the community.

This year, event organizers say they are hoping to hit $20,000.