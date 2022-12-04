The 2022 Pismo Beach World Para Surfing Championships kick-off

The 2022 Pismo Beach World Para Surfing Championships began on Saturday.

More than 180 adaptive surfers from over 30 different countries are scheduled to take part in the event.

On Saturday surfers kicked things off with classification and an adaptive surf symposium.

Competitions begin on Monday and run through December 11th.

"So we have athletes from all over the world that are competing for positions and for they're competing for individual medals and they're also competing for national medals. And with the absence that hopefully this year we'll announce that para surfing will be in the Olympics," said AmpSurf founder and president, Dana Cummings.

"I moved from Indonesia because it's not easy to find a sponsor. Ten years ago, I'm starting again to surf. This is my passion, is my life. I cannot stay far from the wave the sea and the ocean," said competitive athlete, Fabrizio Passetti.

On Sunday you can catch the parade of nations and opening ceremonies. The action is taking place at the Pismo Beach pier. To watch the event live and catch highlights, you can visit this website.