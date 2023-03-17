CA Mid-state Fair Home Brewing Competition now open for registration

Get ready for some cold brew Central Coast.

California Mid-State Fair’s annual Central Coast Home Brewing Competition is now open for entries starting today until May 7th and is $7 per entry.

All $7 entries are non-refundable.

In order to qualify, all exhibitors must be amateur beer makers and reside in either San Luis Obispo County or Santa Barbara County.

2022 Best of Show winner, Jason Affourtit, will make a special appearance as a first-year Chief Judge and will help determine the winner of the competition with a panel of judges of Affourtit’s choosing.

The competition will take place in May and feature beers, ciders, and perry’s made from both San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties.

You can register online and learn how to qualify at http://cmsfw.fairwire.com/.