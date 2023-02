The rain didn't stop the 2023 SLO CAL Open on Friday.

Surfers were out taking on the rain and the waves in Morro Bay.

The event is hosted by Surfing for Hope and is presented by Visit SLO CAL.

The World Surf League Qualifying Series 1000 event takes place through Sunday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The best 96 males and 40 females from the North American WSL region are competing at this event.

Organizers say this event will continue throughout the weekend rain or shine.