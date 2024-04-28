The 20th anniversary of the Morro Bay Kite Festival continues to create lifelong memories

The annual Morro Bay Kite Festival continued on Saturday.

The free weekend-long event has brought kids of all ages to Morro Rock.

Hundreds of lighter-than-air crafts took to the sky with candy drops happening twice a day to keep the energy soaring.

KSBY spoke with some participants about their favorite kites.

"Over there there are some kites... I didn't know that big of a kite existed but I like all the octopuses cause the legs are kind of flailing in the wind,” said Kajal Gogri, a Cal Poly student.

This event marks the 20th anniversary of the Morro Bay Kite Festival aimed at creating lifelong memories and family traditions for locals and visitors alike.