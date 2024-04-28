Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

The 20th anniversary of the Morro Bay Kite Festival continues to create lifelong memories

DIANE BONIFACIO MORRO BAY.jpg
Diane Bonifacio
Diane Bonifacio's photo of Morro Bay
DIANE BONIFACIO MORRO BAY.jpg
Posted at 11:33 PM, Apr 27, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-28 02:33:56-04

The annual Morro Bay Kite Festival continued on Saturday.

The free weekend-long event has brought kids of all ages to Morro Rock.

Hundreds of lighter-than-air crafts took to the sky with candy drops happening twice a day to keep the energy soaring.

KSBY spoke with some participants about their favorite kites.

"Over there there are some kites... I didn't know that big of a kite existed but I like all the octopuses cause the legs are kind of flailing in the wind,” said Kajal Gogri, a Cal Poly student.

This event marks the 20th anniversary of the Morro Bay Kite Festival aimed at creating lifelong memories and family traditions for locals and visitors alike.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY-70 sidebar promo.jpg