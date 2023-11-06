The 27th annual North County Nutcracker, A Storybook Ballet returns

Community members have the opportunity to attend the 27th annual North County Nutcracker, A Storybook Ballet this December.

Dancers have been hard at work since August, rehearsing for four shows that will play at Cal Poly's Spanos Theatre.

This year, a new collaboration of dancers is taking place. The SLO Movement Art Center and Classic Dance dancers are rehearsing together for the Storybook Nutcracker.

KSBY stopped by rehearsals on Sunday and spoke with Nutcracker co-director, Theresa Comstock.

"It's been an incredibly supportive environment. Oftentimes in our culture, there's so much separation and competition that these two studios, Slow Movement Art Center and Classic Dance, have chosen to instead come together and support each other through this incredible experience," Comstock, said.

Comstock added, "All of the students have been creating wonderful friendships and connections that wouldn't have normally happened."

The shows run from Friday, Dec. 1 through Sunday, Dec. 3, and are presented by the North County Dance and Performing Arts Foundation.

For more information and how to purchase tickets, visit ncdpaf.org.