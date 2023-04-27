The 34th Annual Santa Maria Valley Strawberry Festival kicks off this weekend

To honor the impact that strawberries have on our community and economy, the annual Santa Maria Valley Strawberry Festival kicks off this weekend at the Santa Maria Fairpark.

This year, you can expect food vendors, commercial vendors and a carnival.

Caitlin Miller, the Fairpark's Chief Executive Officer, says they pride themselves on creating a safe, fun-filled family environment.

“We really open our doors to our community to have a fun time, enjoy the sunshine and have some fun with their family,” Miller said.

There are many new events this year, including a car show, strawberry-themed chalk festival, monster trucks, and they are working with Vitalant, the local blood bank.

“If you make a blood donation on either Saturday or Sunday of the festival, you'll receive a voucher for admission to our Santa Barbara County Fair which takes place in July,” Miller said.

Local vendors selling handmade items will also be there, and something unique about the food vendors at this event is that each vendor has at least one item on their menu that is strawberry-related.

Kurtis Newton of Nipomo, says his family has been setting up at the Fairpark since it started and says he likes giving back to the community.

“When we're able to provide for them, that just makes us feel good as long as they're provided for and they enjoy it, that's all I care about,” Newton said.

The Strawberry Festival takes place Friday, April 28 through Sunday, April 30 from noon to 10 p.m. each day.

Tickets range in price from $13 to $15.

Click herefor more information.

