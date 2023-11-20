The 3rd year of the Atascadero Fall Festival wraps up Sunday

The third year of the Atascadero Fall Festival wrapped up on Sunday.

The free festival began on Friday and continued through Sunday and was open to all ages. Rides and food were available for purchase.

This year the carnival had more rides than it ever had, there were over 40 bands, and the most vendors and food trucks on-site than it ever had, according to an event organizer with En Fuego Events.

KSBY stopped by the festival and we spoke to a couple of fairgoers about their favorite part of the festival.

"The rides, the food, and most importantly, the funnel cake. We just enjoy the weather. The family and friends and the people that are out here are very friendly and nice," Saeidah & Trejean, visitors from the Bay Area said.