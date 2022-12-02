Watch Now
The 55th Annual South County Toyland Parade is canceled due to rain

The parade was scheduled to take place Saturday, December 3 in Grover Beach
City of Grover Beach
Posted at 2:07 PM, Dec 02, 2022
The 55th Annual South County Toyland Parade scheduled for tomorrow, December 3 is canceled due to rain according to city officials.

City officials say tomorrow's forecast calls for heavy rain throughout the day resulting in unsafe conditions.

Santa's Workshop and Holiday Tree Lighting Events have been rescheduled to next Sunday, December 11 at Ramona Garden Park.

Santa's Workshop will begin at 11 a.m. and continue into the Tree Lighting, taking place at 5 p.m.

All vendors for Santa's Workshop will be fully refunded if they are unable to attend the new date according to city officials.

