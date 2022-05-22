The 5th Annual Lake Fest brought activities for kids

Community members enjoyed a two in one event at Atascadero Lake: the Fifth Annual Lake Fest and Children’s Day.

The event took place from 10 A.M. to 4 P.M. on Saturday May 21, 2022.

The event included a Cardboard Boat Regatta for children and the first annual Kids Fishing Derby.

Tickets to the Charles Paddock Zoo were also two for one.

Festivities included live music and food.

KSBY News asked one of the attendees what was his favorite thing of the event.

“Spiderman and probably the bounce houses,” said Michael, a Santa Margarita resident.

The event was a partnership between Friends of Atascadero Lake and the Link Family Resource Center.

Among the sponsors were Idler's Home, Sylvester's Burgers and Quota International.