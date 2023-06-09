The 805 Loves Kyle fundraiser to be held at Paso Robles' Robert Hall Winery

Community members are invited to attend a special fundraising event this weekend to support the family of 5-year-old Kyle Doan.

Robert Hall Winery is hosting The 805 Loves Kyle fundraiser on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3443 Mill Road in Paso Robles.

There will be over 60 artisan vendors, live music, local food trucks, a silent auction, and more.

Fundraiser organizers say there will be something for the whole family.

The family of Kyle Doan has been searching for their son who was swept away by floodwaters near San Miguel on January 9.