The 80th Annual Elks Rodeo and Parade candidates for Rodeo Queen have been unveiled

The 80th Annual Elks Rodeo and Parade is just around the corner and the candidates for Rodeo Queen have been unveiled.

The first candidate is, Paige Beal, and she is representing the Kiwanis Club of Santa Maria Noontime.

The second is, Michaela Jamison, she will be representing VTC Enterprises..

Third is, Courtney Alizabeth Lauderdale, representing the Black Student Union.

Fourth, Adrena Mercedes Longoria, is representing NSBC United Way.

The fifth candidate is, Brisa Lopez, representing the Cuyama Valley Exchange Club.

And lastly, Justine Elizabeth Lopez, she is representing the Kiwanis Club of Guadalupe.

"The reason I wanted to be a rodeo queen was because I want to make a difference in my community. And that's exactly what I'm able to do, being a queen at it. I'm going to be able to raise funds and give it back to those in need and the youth programs," said candidate Adrena Mercedes Longoria.

"I wanted to become a rodeo queen candidate because I've been around many campaigns probably eight years, and I've seen how much the girls grow and change. And I want them to be like them," said candidate Michaela Jamison.