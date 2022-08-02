A sign that was once a cause for concern is now a sign of relief, as the average price of gas in San Luis Obispo drops below $6.00 per gallon for the first time since May 7.

"It's kind of been a bit of a relief, you know, especially when you're already working long hours with your job it's just nice to know that you have a little more spending money here and there," said Cuesta College student, Lance Rzepiejewski.

According to AAA, the average price of gas in San Luis Obispo was more than $6.00 per gallon for 100 days so far this year. From March 19th to April 5 and May 7 to July 27. The price finally fell to $5.98 per gallon on July 28.

"It's a good start. I'd say it's still a lot higher than I'd like," said San Luis Obispo resident, Sarah Carney.

"It was still about $117 so it's still pretty high," said San Luis Obispo resident Mark Zenglein.

The Gas Buddy app allows users to find the lowest gas prices in their area through prices reported by it's users. Right now in San Luis Obispo County for regular fuel, there is an 80-cent difference between the lowest and highest-priced gas stations.

The cheapest gas station is Costco at $5.49 per gallon, though membership is required.

The cheapest gas stations that do not require membership in San Luis Obispo are Valero on Higuera, Conserv Fuel on Broad and Santa Rosa, and Speedway Express on Santa Rosa, all with a reported price of $5.79 per gallon.

The most expensive gas stations in San Luis Obispo are Shell and Chevron locations tied at a reported $6.09 per gallon.

"As someone who doesn't really have a lot of money and a car that uses a lot of gas it's definitely been really helpful," said Rzepiejewski.