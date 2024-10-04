The Bunker SLO hosting group art exhibit, "What Could Possibly Go Wrong?"

The Bunker SLO will be presenting a new group art exhibit today, titled "What Could Possibly Go Wrong?"

Curated by political artist, Robbie Conal, the show will feature California artists like Sandow Birk, Mark Bryan, Ron Hauge, Carol Paulsen, Jeanna Penn, Elyse Pignolet, Lena Rushing and America's Coolest Teenager.

The exhibit tackles concerns relevant to the incoming presidential election, such as democracy, women's health and social justice.

“Historically artists have used humor and, specifically, satire—often the one-two punch of images and text—to cut politicians, bureaucrats, and autocrats down to size. Getting under their skins, skewering their lies and falsehoods, applying what we might call ‘pictorial psychic jujitsu’, using their own power against them. This exhibit is an example of 9 artists’ expressions of their social and political concerns in this critical moment in American history.” Robbie Conal, American guerrilla artist

"What Could Possibly Go Wrong" will be showing at The Bunker SLO from Oct. 2 until after the Presidential election.

"We are privileged to show the work of these artists who boldly express their fears and frustrations with the state of our political landscape." Missy Reitner-Cameron, The Bunker owner

Today's opening will include DJ Malik Miko and Big Wave Sushi Truck. Locals can visit The Bunker SLO from 5 to 8 p.m., located at 810 Orcutt Road in San Luis Obispo.