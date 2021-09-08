The California Gubernatorial Recall Election is just one week away and many California residents are heading to the polls to decide the future of our state.

Guillermo Loera is a first time voter.

"I never voted and I decided to. I better sign up and start voting," said Guillermo Loera, Santa Maria Resident.

He said recent events, especially those taking place during the last presidential election, are what prompted him to vote this time around.

"I think everybody's kind of like lost what to be here is about," said Loera.

Loera does not support the recall effort. He is satisfied with Governor Newsom's leadership and thinks he should stay in office.

"Why waste all this time and money for something that doesn't make sense," Loera.

Loera plans on voting in person and his wife by mail.

Matthew Deason has not voted yet but says he plans to, using a secure ballot dropbox.

"I think I'm going to hand it in in person. Just with everything that's happened in the last presidential election, it's created questions in myself," said Matthew Deason, Bakersfield Resident.

Deason supports the effort to recall Governor Newsom.

"I think that our governor has mandated certain things mandated certain things on ourselves that he hasn't taken upon himself to abide by," said Deason.

He said it doesn't matter which side you are on, the most important thing is to go out and vote.

"You're going to live with the consequences either way so you might as well have your voice heard," said Deason.

you can voice your opinion on your ballot through September 14th which is the last day you can postmark your ballot and the only day you can vote in person.