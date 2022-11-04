The Cambria Film Festival will return for its sixth-year February 8-12, 2023

The Cambria Film Festival will return for its sixth year on February 8 to February 12, 2023, bringing independent films from around the world to Cambria.

This year’s festival will include more than 60 films, 3 parties, and multiple filmmaker talks.

Passes are on now on sale at special early-bird prices.

The three Festival Pass options currently on sale at early bird prices are:



The all-access festival pass is $119, and the regular price is $149. Offers access to all films, all Gala night events and parties, all filmmaker talks and a complimentary pass to the post-festival encore streaming of the shorts program.

The film pass is $59, and the regular price is $79. Offers access to all films and talks, as well a complimentary virtual pass, but does not include the three Gala night events.

The virtual pass is $25. Offers streaming access to all competition shorts and other selected programming from February 12-20.

Full scheduling and individual screening tickets will become available in early December.

This season, most films will be shown in the newly refurbished Cambria Center for the Arts Theatre, at 1350 Main Street. Updates include a new sound system, a larger screen, improved lighting, and an additional screening room.

For more information about the festival, visit www.CambriaFilmFestival.com.