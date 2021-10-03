The Central Coast Railroad Festival is in full steam.

The Central Coast Railroad Festival is underway hosting multiple opportunities to learn about the history of trains and tracks across the region. It is returning to in-person activities after canceling last year’s festival.

The San Luis Obispo Railroad Museum hosted a hands-on exhibit from 10 AM to 4 PM and displayed a 1200 square foot museum model that is under construction.

The museum also had live music and food available for attendees.

“We have models of all sizes trains, there are many gages of models, and we have several wonderful examples," said Diane Marchetti, the manager at the San Luis Obispo Railroad Museum. "We have big real-life trains that people can go on or look at.”

THE Model Railroads of Southern California is hosting a tour of 29 model railroad layouts at 17 locations from Paso Robles to Lompoc.

The event wraps up on Oct. 3, 2021. A full list of scheduled events, times, and locations, can be found at the Central Coast Railroad Festival’s website.

