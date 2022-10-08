The Central Coast Railroad Festival returns

The Central Coast Railroad Festival kicked off Friday, October 11.

This is a broad-based festival that focuses on railroading of many types with an eye toward the beauty of the Central Coast.

It presents historical, educational and recreational events.

The festival takes place across the Central Coast from Paso Robles to Santa Maria.

A full schedule with details of the events can be found at ccrrf dot com.

Some of the activities include coloring contests, grab-and-go goodie bags, model railroad and train layout tours.

Saturday, October 8 is the main day at the San Luis Obispo Railroad Museum with special activities and exhibits. This will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The festival ends Sunday, October 9.