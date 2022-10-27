The cities of Paso Robles and Atascadero ask community to test the internet

The cities of Paso Robles and Atascadero, through their joint broadband strategy project, and the Broadband Consortium of the Pacific Coast (Consortium), have launched an internet needs assessment survey and speed test campaign.

The survey and campaign allow the public to report their digital experiences and internet speeds wherever they connect.

The campaign focuses on North County, but all county residents are encouraged to participate.

Data collected will assist in identifying unserved and underserved households in the region.

Privacy controls are in place to protect responses, and anonymous participation is an option so that individual information will not be released.

Data collected will include location, internet speed, and monthly internet cost.

GEO Software will map data collected from the survey and speed test campaign.

A North County Broadband Strategic Plan aims to understand internet availability.

It will help direct federal and state funding to priority projects to increase affordable access to high-speed internet.

In December 2020, Governor Gavin Newsom signed historic legislation, Broadband for All, to advance the State’s commitment to bring affordable access to high-speed internet service across California.

to complete the need assessment, click here.