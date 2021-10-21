The city of Atascadero completes reconstruction of F-14 roadwork

There was a ribbon cutting ceremony officially marking the completion of the 2021 F-14 roadwork segment reconstruction.

The project started in September included work on Marchant Way, Pismo Avenue and a section of Atascadero Lake.

Construction consisted milling existing asphalt, grading, importing base roadway paving, as well as installing new asphalt berms.

Collaboration with the Friends of Atascadero Lake and the members of SLO Painted Rocks allowed for relocating parts of Rock Snake for the project.

There is also new signage placed in on the east side of Atascadero Lake informing visitors lake history and activities that have been enjoyed in the past.

Although major roadway work is finished, minor work, such as striping, will be completed with two to three weeks.