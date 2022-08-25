The City of Lompoc Community Development Division seeks residents input

The City of Lompoc Community Development Division invites Lompoc residents to provide feedback regarding unmet human service needs in the community.

The online survey will be available through Wednesday, August 31 in English and Spanish.

This one-question survey should only take a few minutes to complete and provides important information that will help steer the direction of human service programs in the city.

This survey is part of the City of Lompoc’s development and implementation of a citizen participation plan as required by the US. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

A citizen participation plan provides an opportunity for citizens and local non-profit service agencies to work in partnership with the city, identifying human service needs for funding.