The City of Lompoc is looking to train and hire lifeguards

The Lompoc Parks and Recreation is offering training for members of the community interested in becoming lifeguards.

The Lompoc Aquatic Center is facing a staffing shortage, so they will be offering American Red Cross certification in lifeguarding, CPR and first aid with a bonus.

The course costs $200 and offers training in accident prevention and water rescue.

As an incentive, participants can be refunded for their course fee if they apply to become a lifeguard for the Lompoc Aquatic Center and are hired within 30 days upon completion.

Courses will be offered Saturday No. 20, Sunday Nov. 21, and Monday Nov. 22 from 8:30 A.M. to 5 P.M.

Classes will take place at the Lompoc Aquatic Center located at 207 West College Ave, Lompoc, CA. 93436.

Students must be at least 15 years old to become lifeguards.

The deadline to register is Monday Nov. 15.

For more information, those interested can call the Lompoc Recreation Division at 805-875-8100 or can complete their registration form online.