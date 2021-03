UPDATE (12 p.m.) - Police say the stolen vehicle was found in Santa Maria.

(10:37 a.m.) - The Santa Barbara Police Department is asking the public to be on the lookout for a stolen city vehicle.

The large orange truck is used for filling potholes.

It has a California exempt license plate of 1043204 (vehicle #2020).

Police ask that if you spot the truck and it's unoccupied, call (805) 882-8900. If the truck is occupied, call 911.