The City of Santa Maria Fire Department commemorated the 22nd anniversary of 9/11 with five station ceremonies

Here on the central coast, many ceremonies and special events are being held to mark the 22nd anniversary of 9/11.

The city of Santa Maria Fire Department was just one of several fire departments that commemorated this day with a ceremony.

The ceremony included a traditional series of horn blasts from the station's fire engine.

The ceremony was open to the public and was a time of reflection to honor those lost during the tragedy of 9/11 and to recognize Americans who continue to protect our nation daily, both at home and abroad.

"Today is a real, real somber day," Larry Mahnesmith, Santa Maria resident said. "We remember the people that died, the firefighters that were there. The police officers that were there. It's a real heartbreaking thing to remember. But we feel it was our obligation to be here, you know, to honor those people."

The commemoration ceremony is modeled after recommended protocols established by the International Fire Service and adopted by the fire chiefs of Santa Barbara County.