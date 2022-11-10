The City of Santa Maria Public Library November events

The City of Santa Maria Public Library is hosting a free Fall Wreath Workshop for adults and a Valley Reads Book Club in honor of Veterans Day.

The special session of the Valley Reads Book Club in honor of Veterans Day will be held on Saturday, November 12 at 2 p.m. in the Nelson Room. The library is located at 421 South McClelland Street.

The book club will discuss A Farewell to Arms by Ernest Hemingway. The novel was inspired by Hemingway’s real-life service in World War I as a volunteer ambulance driver with the American Red Cross.

Patrons interested in participating in Valley Reads Book Club may register by visiting the library’s online events calendar or by calling (805) 925-0994.

The free Fall Wreath Workshop for adults will be held Saturday, November 19 from 2:30 to 4 p.m. in the library’s Shepard Hall.

Patrons are invited to design and create a festive fall wreath to hang at home. All materials will be provided at the workshop, including faux leaves, ribbons, tissue paper, and pinecones for decorating. Space is limited and registration is required.

Patrons interested in this workshop may register by visiting the library’s online events calendar by calling (805) 925-0994 extension 8562.

Questions may be directed to the library’s information desk, (805) 925-0994 extension 8562.