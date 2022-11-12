The City of Santa Maria Utilities Department celebrates America Recycles Day

The City of Santa Maria Utilities Department is celebrating “America Recycles Day” On Saturday, Nov. 12th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The event will be held at the Recycling Park at the Santa Maria Regional Landfill and feature a free Recycle Bin Distribution Event with no-contact pickup.
To ensure safe traffic flow, access to the distribution booth will only be possible after entering the Landfill site via the Scalehouse.
Residents are encouraged to take advantage of the Recycling Park by dropping off recyclable materials, old electronic waste, and household hazardous waste.
At the distribution booth, participants will have the opportunity to pick up the following complimentary items:
- Six-gallon recycling container with handle - ideal for paper, cans, glass, and bottles, and can easily fit underneath a sink or in a pantry due to its convenient size
- 4-gallon recycling container – great for larger recyclables, cardboard, cereal boxes, newspaper, and magazines
- Countertop kitchen pail to help collect food waste and minimize odors until deposited into the organics container for service
- Reusable shopping bag made from plastic bottles