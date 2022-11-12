The City of Santa Maria Utilities Department celebrates America Recycles Day

The City of Santa Maria Utilities Department is celebrating “America Recycles Day” On Saturday, Nov. 12th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The event will be held at the Recycling Park at the Santa Maria Regional Landfill and feature a free Recycle Bin Distribution Event with no-contact pickup.

To ensure safe traffic flow, access to the distribution booth will only be possible after entering the Landfill site via the Scalehouse.

Residents are encouraged to take advantage of the Recycling Park by dropping off recyclable materials, old electronic waste, and household hazardous waste.

At the distribution booth, participants will have the opportunity to pick up the following complimentary items: